Rosemont man charged with sexually abusing 9-year-old

A 30-year-old Rosemont man was ordered held on $250,000 bail Tuesday on charges he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl earlier this month.

Miguel Martinez was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse after the girl told her father and his girlfriend of an encounter and after she recalled an encounter during a victim-sensitive interview, said Alyssa Grissom, Cook County assistant state's attorney.

The girl told authorities that sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 8, Martinez sexually abused her after asking her to lie beside him on the floor, Grissom said.

Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo ordered Martinez to have no contact with the girl.

If convicted, Martinez faces up to seven years in prison. He next appears on court on Oct. 19.