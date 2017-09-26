Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 9/26/2017 5:47 PM

Emanuel says two kneeling cops caught between principles 'in conflict'

Mayor Rahm Emanuel acknowledged Tuesday that two uniformed Chicago Police officers photographed "taking a knee" in a police station lobby were caught between principles "in conflict:" the need to build community relations and the ban on making political statements while in uniform.

But Emanuel said he supports the Chicago Police Department's decision to reprimand the two officers.

"There's a difference between an athlete wearing their uniform (and kneeling during the national anthem) and a police officer who is paid by the public who's wearing theirs. And the police department has been consistent," in enforcing the ban on making political statements, he said.

