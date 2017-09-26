Breaking News Bar
 
Arlington Heights Historical Museum program discusses cemetery art

Daily Herald report

The Arlington Heights Historical Museum will present a lecture on Oct. 7 on historic cemetery art symbolism featuring cemetery researcher Laurel Mellien.

Mellien, of Headstones and History, will talk about the symbolism displayed in cemeteries of the Victorian Era, in which headstone art was carefully chosen by family members to represent the deceased. The lecture is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the museum, 110 W. Fremont St. Tickets are $12 for Arlington Heights residents and $15 for nonresidents.

To register, visit a local Arlington Heights Park District community center or go to apm.activecommunities.com/ahpd and use code 13164.

