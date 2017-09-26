Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 9/26/2017 11:59 AM

Agency announces plan to hire 2,000 at new downtown office

Chicago Sun-Times
Rishi Shah, the self-made Chicago entrepreneur who became a billionaire earlier this year, announced the opening of new downtown offices for his health care software company, Outcome Health.

In addition, Outcome Health plans to hire about 2,000 employees by 2022. The company now employs about 600 people.

"We are creating a co-working and entrepreneurship campus in our new building, Outcome Tower, to nurture innovation, investment and growth in Chicago-based, early-stage companies that are solving important problems," Shah said in a news release.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was on hand for the announcement at 515 N. State St.

Outcome Health installs touchscreens in doctor's offices and uses specialized software to help physicians and patients make treatment decisions. Health care marketers and pharmaceutical companies use them too.

