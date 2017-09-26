3 charged in Kane County gun investigation

Prosecutors have filed charges against three people accused of illegally buying guns on behalf of someone barred from owning a firearm.

Charged in connection with the investigation are 40-year-old Ira A. Burdine, of the 1900 block of Gideon Avenue, Zion; 46-year-old Dana J. Prouty, of the 9000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin; and 38-year-old Favio Velazquez, of the 1700 block of Alum Creek Drive, Columbus, Ohio, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office Wednesday evening.

Each faces one count of unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Prosecutors said that during the purchase of 10 firearms, including shotguns and .50-caliber rifles, Burdine had Prouty lie and say she was not buying them for someone else.

Similarly, Velazquez is accused of buying nine firearms on another person's behalf, prosecutors said.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Elgin Police Department.

"Anyone who 'straw purchases' guns circumvents the federal laws designed to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals, terrorists, and other threats to national security and public safety," James M. Gibbons, a Chicago HSI special agent, said in an official statement. "Homeland Security Investigations routinely works with our law enforcement partners to enforce these vital laws by investigating and pursuing prosecution against suspects who purchase guns for those who cannot legally buy them."

Prouty's bond has been set at $100,000 and Velazquez's at $200,000. They must each post 10 percent of their bond to be released.

Burdine and Prouty were arrested Sept. 11 by agents from HSI and ATF. Burdine posted $15,000 bail and was released. He is due back in Kane County court October 5.

Prouty remains in custody at the Kane County jail Tuesday evening. Her next court date is set for Thursday.

Velazquez was arrested Sept. 22 in Columbus, Ohio. His extradition is pending.

