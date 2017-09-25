Rosemont company hosts recycling and donation event Saturday

A Rosemont business is hosting a community recycle and donation event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

People can drop off items in the parking lot of The Burke Group, 9575 W. Higgins Road, including linens, blankets, towels, batteries, furniture, appliances, household goods, kitchenware, clothing, books, pure white Styrofoam, CDs/DVDs, and electronics (except televisions). Abt Electronics and the Salvation Army are assisting in the donation event.

Last year, the event brought in 53 cubic yards of donated and recycled materials. This is the third year of the event.