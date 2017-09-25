Kenneka Jenkins' funeral scheduled for Saturday in Chicago

The funeral for Kenneka Martin is scheduled for Saturday in Chicago. Courtesy of the Martin Family

The funeral for Kenneka Jenkins, the 19-year-old Chicago woman found dead Sept. 10 in a Rosemont hotel freezer, is Saturday on Chicago's South Side.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church's House of Hope Worship Center, 752 E. 114th St., followed by the funeral service at noon, according to Jenkins's mother Tereasa Martin in a Facebook posting. The Rev. James T. Meeks, the church's senior pastor and founder, will preside.

Jenkins was discovered in the basement walk-in freezer of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel some 21 hours after her disappearance from a party. Attorneys for Jenkins' family have said they have "serious questions" about what happened and how police and the hotel handled the initial missing persons report.

Authorities have said it could be weeks before an official cause of death is determined.