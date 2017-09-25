Hanover Park Fire Department hosts open house Oct. 7

The Hanover Park Fire Department is inviting all youngsters to bring their parents to the Fire Department Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Fire Station 1, 6850 Barrington Road in Hanover Park.

Attendees are welcome to participate in open house activities and educational demonstrations, all focused on fire prevention and safety techniques.

Guests will see how a fire station operates, meet special search and rescue dogs, participate in fire safety activities, make crafts, have the opportunity of dressing like a firefighter and be able to visit "Sparky the Fire Dog."

For more information, call the fire department at (630) 823-5800.