Gun violence discussion Tuesday in Vernon Hills

hello

Moms Demand Action is hosting a discussion on gun violence prevention from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Laschen Center, 294 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills.

Three panelists will discuss gun violence and what can be done about it: Samantha Kent, a former resident of Newtown, Connecticut, and a responder to Sandy Hook Elementary School; Carmen Patlan, an administrator at a shelter for victims of domestic abuse; and Eric Kaechele, a detective with the Lake County Gang Task Force.

Email northsuburbanmoms@gmail.com with questions or for details. Search Moms Demand Action on Eventbrite.com to sign up for the free event.