Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/25/2017 1:48 PM

County leaders celebrating end of Washington Street project

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Lake County leaders on Friday will celebrate the nearly complete Washington Street Thoroughfare Project in central Lake County at the new underpass in Grayslake built as part of the work.

The two-year, $53 million project included the widening to five lanes of two segments of Washington Street from west of Hainesville Road to Lake Street.

The project covered the final stretch of the 11-mile length of Washington Street from Round Lake east to Green Bay Road in Waukegan. The entire stretch of the road has been widened and improved through a process that began about 25 years ago.

It also is the final project in Lake County's Challenge Bond Program, which represents a total of over $170 million of transportation improvements funded by the county.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account