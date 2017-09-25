5K run Saturday in Lake Villa to fight opioid abuse

The One Stride at a Time: 5K Run/Walk to End Drug Overdose will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hastings Lake Forest Preserve, 21155 W. Gelden Road, Lake Villa.

The 5K race and kids fun run benefits the Lake County Opioid Initiative and Gateway drug and alcohol treatment center's naloxone distribution program. LCOI's mission is to develop, implement, evaluate and sustain a countywide effort to prevent opioid abuse, addiction and death.

Gateway's naloxone distribution program increases the availability of free doses of the lifesaving drug. Visit https://www.facebook.com/onemoreisoneless/ for more information.