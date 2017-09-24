Lake County farming event enjoys new surroundings

Amid the dozens of antique tractors, plows and other pieces of farm machinery on display, there was a sense of newness and novelty Sunday at the annual Lake County Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival.

After 24 years at the Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda, the fest moved north this year to a new home at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Organizers with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association moved the fest to the fairgrounds to broaden the appeal and keep the county's agricultural roots in the public eye.

Also new this year was live music.

The fest featured historical demonstrations, barrel train rides and chances to drive some of the tractors on display.