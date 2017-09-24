Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/24/2017 6:13 PM

Lake County farming event enjoys new surroundings

  • Alyssa Kano, 15, of Barrington gets hands on with Bella the goat as she milks her at the Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Shane McMillion, 6, of Trevor Wisconsin climbed on top of the water fountain to keep cool as his mom sold goods at the Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Tylea Crow, 10, practices her roping skills at the Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Savanna Lehman, 10, of Grayslake gets close with her friendly corn snake at the Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Bryan Dussault, 11, of Winthrop Harbor drives the 1941 John Deere tractor under the guidance of Don Schreiber of Gurnee at the Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Amid the dozens of antique tractors, plows and other pieces of farm machinery on display, there was a sense of newness and novelty Sunday at the annual Lake County Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival.

After 24 years at the Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda, the fest moved north this year to a new home at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Organizers with the Lake County Farm Heritage Association moved the fest to the fairgrounds to broaden the appeal and keep the county's agricultural roots in the public eye.

Also new this year was live music.

The fest featured historical demonstrations, barrel train rides and chances to drive some of the tractors on display.

