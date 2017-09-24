Images: Bears defeat the Steelers 23-17 at home

Images of the Chicago Bears 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears teammates come to congratulate cornerback Sherrick McManis on his fumble recovery on a kickoff early in the game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The turnover resulted in a Chicago touchdown.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard takes the handoff from quarterback Mike Glennon on the final play of the game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Cohen scored the winning touchdown in overtime.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard exhales in his game wining touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The crowd screams as Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen hods the ball and returns a kickoff in overtime for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The play was called back after officials ruled he stepped out of bounds.
Chicago Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper runs back a blocked kick to the one yard line against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears ended up with a field goal on the play.
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen celebrates his first career touchdown with teammate Charles Leno Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo in the first half Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan forces a fumble as he sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis celebrates recovering a kick dropped by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon gets squeezed by teammates Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave reaches but can't catch Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard early in the game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon loses a bad snap against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims fumbles the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back J.J. Wilcox and strong safety Sean Davis Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dives to the turf as Chicago Bears strong safety Quintin Demps closes in to hit him Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown makes a catch under defense of Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Chicago Bears line up for the national anthem Sunday before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Chicago. The entire Steelers team stayed in the locker room for the anthem.
Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long and teammates stand for the national anthem before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis reacts after teammate Marcus Cooper scored a touchdown to start overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The run was called back because official ruled he stepped out of bounds but the Bears scored minute later to win.
