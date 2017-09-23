It's all about apples in Long Grove

Long Grove paid tribute to everything apples Saturday, as part of a weekend-long festival in the historic downtown village.

The 26th annual Apple Fest offers a fun-filled weekend of food, entertainment and live music as the unofficial kickoff to autumn and the holiday season.

Family-friendly activities included pony and kiddie rides, a full carnival, face painting, Medieval Times junior knight training, roaming magicians and jugglers.

And, of course, there was no shortage of apple inspiration, complete with an apple pie-eating contest and foods offered by local businesses such as apple cider doughnuts, apple pie, hot apple cider, caramel apples, apple garlic jam, caramel apple popcorn and caramel apple fudge.

The fest continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, with live entertainment by Ian Leith, Dina Bach Duo, American English and others.

For information, visit www.longgrove.org.