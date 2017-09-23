Breaking News Bar
 
Firefighters rescue dog from Long Grove house fire

Daily Herald report

No one was hurt Friday evening when firefighters rescued a family's dog from a burning home in Long Grove.

Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of the blaze in a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of Connor Drive. Firefighters saw black smoke rising out of the roof vents, prompting them to call numerous departments for help, officials said.

Officials credited a single fire sprinkler with helping to contain the blaze on the interior of the house while firefighters doused the exterior. The blaze was under control within minutes, officials said.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but the dog was rescued and given oxygen because of the thick smoke, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Libertyville, Mundelein, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods, Long Grove, Lake Zurich, Wauconda, Barrington, Palatine, Arlington Heights and Deerfield firefighters responded to the scene.

