Authorities searching for missing Volo teen

Lake County sheriff's deputies are asking for help in finding a missing teenager from Volo.

Chase Johnson, 16, was reported missing by his family on Friday, officials said. He was last seen leaving his home in the 300 block of Shelbourne Road in Volo about 5:30 p.m.

Chase was wearing a dark blue Notre Dame T-shirt and khaki shorts. He is about 6 feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He does not have his cellphone.

Anyone who sees Chase or has information is asked to call 911.