11-year-old boy dies while playing in Fox River

hello

An 11-year-old boy died Saturday while playing in the Fox River with his friends, according to a release from the Aurora Fire Department.

Connor Lasley, of the 200 block of Locust Avenue, was in the river near the 400 block of North River Street with two friends who did not know how to swim when he ventured into deeper water, according to the release.

Lasley's friends noticed he was struggling, but they couldn't get to him. The boys called 911 once they lost sight of their friend, officials said.

About 20 firefighters and divers attempted to rescue Lasley.

The Aurora Fire Department was not immediately available to comment on whether Lasley knew how to swim or if the boys were being supervised by an adult.

Although the Fox River water levels have receded since this summer's floods, drop-offs, currents and debris still present risks to swimmers, regardless of skill level and experience, according to the release.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com