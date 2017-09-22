Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Man stabbed at Aurora motel after meeting woman on app

Christopher Placek
 
 

A 23-year-old Aurora man was stabbed late Thursday at a motel where he had been staying with a woman he met on social media.

Aurora police say the man and woman agreed to check into a room at the motel on the 2300 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, after meeting on the Meet Me app. After spending some time together, the woman opened the door and let in two men who ended up attacking the 23-year-old, stabbing him and taking his cellphone, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

The attack occurred around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim suffered wounds to his back and one of his arms. He was later taken to the hospital for injuries described as "serious but non-life-threatening," police said.

The two suspects and the woman left in a silver, older model Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix with a spare tire on the rear driver's side. Both men were described as black, and one man was on crutches. The woman was white or black with light skin, police said.

Those with information are asked to call police at (630) 256-5500.

