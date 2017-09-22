New trails, more parking planned for Carpentersville bike park

As a volunteer cycling group continues expanding and building new bike trails at Keith Andres Memorial Park, Carpentersville officials are considering adding parking and other enhancements to the area.

Since teaming up with the village five years ago, the Chicago Area Mountain Bikers organization has built and maintained various levels of jumps, tricks and biking trails primarily near the park's entrance off Sacramento Drive, CAMBr North President Mike Angus said. With the park's growing popularity, he said, cyclists often have to compete with nearby residents for street parking, especially on nights and weekends.

Later this year, however, the group is expected to begin building infrastructure in other sections of the park, Angus said, which justifies a need for additional entrance points, more parking and other beautification efforts.

"We've really focused in on the landscaping and the aesthetics of the Sacramento Drive (section). As we broaden the appeal of the entire park, that traffic that currently congests that area is going to spread out more evenly throughout the park," he said. "We're going to make it really pretty no matter what entrance you come in."

CAMBr plans to spend roughly $20,000 on a contractor to create flow trails near Austin Avenue, Angus said, noting the project will be mostly funded through donations and fundraising efforts. Other new trails are expected to extend from a former Boys & Girls Club site on Tulsa Avenue to an existing jumps section.

Carpentersville earlier this year completed a roughly $70,000 project to add a memorial and upgrade the Sacramento Drive entrance. Hoping to complement CAMBr's planned expansion, village officials are now considering funding more improvements to help redirect park traffic off the neighborhood streets, Village Manager Mark Rooney said.

"As it gets more and more successful, the entrance to that park becomes a burden for the neighborhood, and we don't want that," he said. "We want it to be an asset to the neighborhood and the village."

The village board this week discussed tearing down the old Boys & Girls Club site -- which was donated to the village by the Dundee Township Park District -- and creating a parking lot specifically for the bike park crowd, Rooney said. Officials are also looking into adding restrooms and a storage space for maintenance equipment.

Though the demolition would likely take place this year, most of the work would be incorporated into next year's budget, Rooney said. Village staff is expected to begin gathering cost estimates and potential design plans.

Angus said the bike park offers recreational activities that cater to families in the community, as well as cyclists from throughout the region.

"It's unique what's being built there," Angus said. "I think it's been very successful. We just want to carry on expanding that vision."