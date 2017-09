Firefighters respond to Long Grove house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night in a residential subdivision on the north side of Long Grove, authorities said.

Crews were dispatched to the fire about 6:30 p.m. The large house is in a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of Connor Drive, which is within the jurisdiction of the Countryside Fire Protection District.

Officials were not immediately available to provide further details.