FBI warns about consequences of making social media threats

CHICAGO -- The FBI's new public service campaign designed to make people think before making social media threats includes the voice of someone who has made them.

Jabari Dean threatened to kill whites at the University of Chicago after video of the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer was released. The threat prompted the university to close for a day.

The 21-year-old Dean on Thursday says the threat resulted in him getting kicked out of the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Federal prosecutors recognized Dean had no intention to carry out his threat. He must complete 100 hours of community service, including telling his story as part of the campaign, "Think Before You Post."

Special Agent Michael Anderson says cautionary tales like Dean's must be told.