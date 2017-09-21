Get or renew a passport in Fremont Twp.

The Lake County circuit clerk's Mobile Passport Team will be at the Fremont Township office, 22385 Route 60 in Mundelein, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Fees vary depending on the service requested. Check or money orders only. Call Quinton at (847) 377-3351 or visit www.lakecountycircuitclerk.org/ for requirements, fees and other details.