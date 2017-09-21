Baumer seeks rematch with Crespo in 44th District

Hanover Township Clerk Katy Dolan Baumer of Streamwood announced Thursday she will again seek the Republican nomination for 44th District state representative, while Democratic incumbent Fred Crespo also confirmed his bid for a seventh term.

Baumer lost to Crespo in the 2016 general election but said she sees a change in the political landscape that makes her optimistic for a different outcome in 2018.

"I've been out on the streets talking to people," Baumer said. "They are so upset that they want to throw everyone out (of state office). They have no more patience and no more money in their pockets. The people this time want to talk a lot more."

Both Baumer and Crespo said they have not yet heard of any rivals for their respective party's nomination.

In a written statement, Baumer described her candidacy as an effort to undermine Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan's unchallenged authority in Springfield.

"At the onset of each session, Fred (Crespo) falls in line and votes to retain Speaker Madigan and his unscrupulous leadership," Baumer wrote. "This has led to suburban taxpayers funding unbalanced budgets, bailouts for Chicago, and forcing businesses and residents to other states. This unsustainable agenda must end if we are to provide a better Illinois for all."

The 44th District includes parts of Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Streamwood.