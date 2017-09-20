Libertyville residents with flooding asked to fill out questionnaire

Libertyville residents with flooding issues are asked to complete a voluntary questionnaire. Responses assist the village in an engineering study to determine potential solutions to the flooding problems. The online questionnaire is available at www.libertyville.com/floodsurvey or residents can call (847) 918-2100 for a hard copy. Village officials in the past week held a town hall session and a special meeting to hear concerns and outline potential actions.