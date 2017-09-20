Breaking News Bar
 
9/20/2017

Geneva High School steps up security after rumors of possible shooting threat

  • Authorities and school officials have not found any validity to rumors of a possible shooting threat at Geneva High School, police said Wednesday.

Lauren Rohr
 
 

Extra safety measures were implemented Wednesday at Geneva High School as police and school officials investigated rumors of a possible shooting threat.

Authorities have not been able to find any validity to the rumors, which circled on social media, Geneva Police Cmdr. Julie Nash said. Police are working with district officials to determine the origin of the messages.

"We're looking into everything," she said. "Every bit of information we're taking very seriously."

An email notice from Community Unit School District 304 asked students to bring their identification cards to school and be prepared to have their bags searched. Additional staff members and police officers were patrolling the high school, as well as the nearby elementary and middle schools, Nash said.

"We have stepped up precautions in reference to making the school a safe environment for these students to be at," she said.

