Search continues for driver who hit, killed tollway worker

David M. Schwarz worked "on the front line" of the Illinois tollway's 292-mile roadway system and died trying to make the roads safer, agency leaders said Tuesday.

Illinois State Police are still searching for the semitrailer driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed Schwarz, a father of two, as he moved debris off the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) near 127th Street in Alsip midday Monday.

Schwarz, a 48-year-old Monee resident, was an equipment operator laborer, who started at the tollway in 1992.

He was married to a high school teacher and had one son in college and another in kindergarten, according to a GoFundMe website.

His duties included assisting stranded motorists, maintaining safe roads and removing snow.

"David ... was carrying out his duties when he tragically lost his life," officials said in a statement.

The agency is "extremely saddened by the loss of our co-worker and colleague. (He was) a respected and valued member of the tollway."

According to the GoFundMe website, donations would be put toward a scholarship fund for Schwarz's children.