Bears, Advocate team up for breast cancer awareness in Libertyville

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comLincoln Skupien, 5, of Lake Zurich runs through an obstacle course as Advocate Health Care teamed up with the Chicago Bears during a pep rally for breast cancer awareness at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Tuesday.

Current and former Chicago Bears including Charles Leno Jr. and James "Big Cat" Williams teamed up with breast cancer survivors and fighters Tuesday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville to raise awareness of the disease and kick off the 2017 "Real Bears Fans Wear Pink" campaign.

Breast health navigators and surgeons, the Lake County Stallions youth football team and hundreds of community members also took part in the Pep Rally for Breast Cancer Awareness event focusing on the importance of prevention, early detection and treatment.

Those who attended got to meet with the Bears alumni, see the unveiling of the 2017 "Real Bears Fans Wear Pink" T-shirts and participate in Mini Monsters training camp drills and tailgate games.

Five breast cancer survivors, including two who just recently completed their last treatments, were surprised with tickets to the Oct. 22 game against Carolina, when the Bears officially will recognize National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.