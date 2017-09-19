Arlington Heights police searching for thief who stole from elderly woman

Arlington Heights police are looking for this woman, who is accused of using a stolen credit card at Best Buy stores in Arlington Heights and Schaumburg. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police are looking for the two people pictured at a Best Buy in Schaumburg. The man is accused of stealing a wallet from an elderly woman at Trader Joe's. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from an elderly resident, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the police department, the victim was shopping at Trader Joe's on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when a man asked for help reading a package label. The victim looked away from her purse, which was in her cart, and realized her wallet was gone when she checked out, police said.

A short time later, the woman's bank notified her there was an attempted charge of $5,400 for two computers at the Best Buy in Schaumburg, police said. Surveillance video shows a woman with the man at the store.

Before the Trader Joe's theft, the same two people were seen attempting to use a different victim's credit card to spend $2,199 at the Best Buy in Arlington Heights.

The man is described as Hispanic between the ages of 30-40, and about 180-200 pounds. The woman is described as Hispanic in her 30s, about 140-160 pounds and 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by texting 847AHPD and a message to 847411 or calling (847) 590-STOP. Callers may qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.