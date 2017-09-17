Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Bears fall to the Buccaneers 7-29 in Tampa

Images of the Chicago Bears 7-29 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 in Tampa.

Chicago Bears defensive back Marcus Cooper (31) attempts to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber (25), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) looks to pass the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) looks to pass the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Deonte Thompson (14) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Robert McClain (36), during the second half of an NFL football game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Kevin Pamphile (64), congratulates running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) after Rodgers scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims (88), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) who then fumbles the ball, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) and defensive end Ryan Russell (95), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk (2) aims for a 50-yard field goal as punter Bryan Anger (9) holds, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday.
Fans cheer as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Chicago Bears at the end of the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football gameagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk (2) kicks a field goal as punter Bryan Anger (9) holds, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown pass, against the Chicago Bears, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32, center) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) brakes away from Chicago Bears outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (94) and Willie Young (97), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox gestures from the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Adarius Glanton (53) tackles Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86), during the second half of an NFL football game.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry (19) grabs a pass ahead of a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back T.J. Ward (43), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) and Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) talk at the end of an NFL football game.
