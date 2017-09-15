Teams of local law officers pull jet for Special Olympics

hello

A McHenry High School team participated in Saturday's plane pull at O'Hare International Airport to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. Courtesy of Special Olympics Illinois

McHenry County SWAT participated in Saturday's plane pull at O'Hare International Airport to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. Courtesy of Special Olympics Illinois

This Lake County Sheriff's Office team participated in Saturday's plane pull at O'Hare International Airport to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. Courtesy of Special Olympics Illinois

The women of the Chicago Fire Department invited Special Olympics athlete Bree Bogucki of Cary, top left with ponytail, to compete with them in the plane pull. Courtesy of Special Olympics Illinois

The Schaumburg Police Department team attempts the plane pull. Other Northwest Cook County teams participating included Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove and Rosemont police. Courtesy of Special Olympics Illinois

Saturday's plane pull at O'Hare International Airport to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois drew teams of 20 from law enforcement agencies, fire departments, private companies, fitness groups, high schools, colleges, fraternal groups, and friends and family.

The teams pulled either a UPS or United Airlines aircraft weighing nearly 90 tons. Last year's event saw 85 teams raised more than $140,000. This year's results weren't immediately available.

The event was held on the tarmac next to the United Airlines Cargo Facility on the south airfield between two parallel runways. Each team attempted to pull the plane a distance of 12 feet, with the top finisher from each division facing off for a final pull to determine the Grand Champion.