Teams of local law officers pull jet for Special Olympics

Saturday's plane pull at O'Hare International Airport to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois drew teams of 20 from law enforcement agencies, fire departments, private companies, fitness groups, high schools, colleges, fraternal groups, and friends and family.
The teams pulled either a UPS or United Airlines aircraft weighing nearly 90 tons. Last year's event saw 85 teams raised more than $140,000. This year's results weren't immediately available.
The event was held on the tarmac next to the United Airlines Cargo Facility on the south airfield between two parallel runways. Each team attempted to pull the plane a distance of 12 feet, with the top finisher from each division facing off for a final pull to determine the Grand Champion.