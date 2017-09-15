Round Lake High community rallies around student with breast cancer

Paper cutouts of pink ribbons and banners that read "RLHS wears pink for Mayra" line the walls of Round Lake High School to honor junior Mayra Davila in her battle against breast cancer. Photo courtesy Round Lake Area Unit School District 116

The Round Lake High School community is rallying around junior Mayra Davila in her fight against stage 3 breast cancer.

The community has donated thousands of dollars toward Mayra's treatment, and two fundraising events are planned for the coming weeks.

A community volleyball tournament that will pit Round Lake-area police officers against firefighters and Round Lake High students against their teachers is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the high school. Tickets will cost $3 and all proceeds will go to Mayra, who is on the school's volleyball team.

On Oct. 18, the high school will host a fundraiser called Volley For The Cure, with raffles and a silent auction for high-value prizes donated by the community. Prizes include a 2016 World Series baseball signed by Joe Maddon, tickets to Bears, White Sox and Cubs games, gift cards to local businesses and more.

"It's beyond incredible," Round Lake High Spanish Teacher and Athletic Coordinator Rebecca Hoffmann said of the support. "People have been coming out of the woodwork to give."

Hoffman said one staff member anonymously donated $1,000 to Mayra, a 16-year-old from Round Lake Park.

Kristin Lilla, an English teacher and coach for volleyball and track, said she has admired Mayra's toughness since she coached her last year on the track team.

"She became a 400-meter runner, which in my opinion is the hardest in track," Lilla said. "It says a lot about her personality. She's a fighter."

Mayra was diagnosed with can near the start of this school year and has been out of school this fall while receiving cancer treatment, school officials said.

She is in the Schuler Scholar program, which means she has to take the most advanced classes possible. Lilla said Mayra has been emailing her teachers asking for homework assignments so she doesn't fall behind during her treatment.

"She's got grit. She's going to do whatever it takes and I think she's taking that same approach to cancer," Lilla said.