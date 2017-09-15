Rosemont releases video in freezer death

hello

Prominent Chicago attorney Sam Adam, Jr. is one of two attorneys representing the family of Kenneka Jenkins, who was found dead Sunday in a Rosemont hotel freezer. Daily Herald File Photo 2010

SURVEILLANCE CAMERA FRAME GRABKenneka Jenkins is shown on property surveillance cameras walking halls and into the kitchen at a Rosemont hotel just before she found her way to a walk-in freezer where she was discovered deceased the following day.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERA FRAME GRABKenneka Jenkins is shown on property surveillance cameras walking halls and into the kitchen at a Rosemont hotel just before she found her way to a walk-in freezer where she was discovered deceased the following day.

Rosemont authorities on Friday released surveillance video of a disoriented Kenneka Jenkins stumbling through a hotel basement, though the family's attorneys say none of the video shows her walking into the hotel's basement freezer.

The video clips, released by the Rosemont Public Safety Department following Freedom of Information Act requests by the Daily Herald and other media outlets, show Jenkins alone in the hotel basement early Saturday, Sept. 9, first getting off an elevator, then trying to find her way through hallways, and finally walking into an empty kitchen.

Larry Rogers Jr., a Chicago personal injury attorney, said in a statement that despite requests for all evidence, he has been provided only "snippets of video" -- none of which shows the 19-year-old Chicago girl walking into the basement freezer of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel last weekend.

"Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka," Rogers said in the statement. "Her death requires a thorough, complete and independent investigation."

The statement said Jenkins was found more than 36 hours after her family reported her missing, when family members told hotel staff she was somewhere on the premises. But an earlier sequence of events provided by police put that timeline at less than 24 hours.

Rosemont Public Safety Department officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon, but said in a statement Thursday night that they had released hotel surveillance video at the attorneys' request. It's unclear how much video or what portions were released to the attorneys.

Rogers' statement also said only he and Sam Adam Jr., another Chicago attorney, have been authorized to speak on behalf of the family. Jenkins' mother, Tereasa Martin, said at a protest outside the hotel Thursday night that community activist Andrew Holmes had misrepresented the family after he viewed the hotel surveillance video earlier that day.

Holmes told reporters outside the public safety department Thursday afternoon that the video shows Jenkins opening the door to the freezer, and there was no one with her on the videos.

Martin, other family members and protesters have questioned whether foul play was involved, and pressed for quicker answers from authorities.

Rosemont police have labeled the case a death investigation, in which they've said they're not ruling out foul play.

The attorney's statement said the family thanks the public for their "prayers, concerns and for bringing attention to this tragedy," but that family members are seeking privacy as they mourn and prepare for the funeral.

For more on this developing story, check back later to dailyherald.com.