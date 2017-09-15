Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
posted: 9/15/2017 1:00 AM

Police: Man shot in leg outside Glen Ellyn motel

A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during a Wednesday night shooting outside a Glen Ellyn hotel, police said.

Glen Ellyn police say they responded about 9:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the hotel, 675 Roosevelt Road.

When they arrived, they found the injured man who had fled to a neighboring business. The victim was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Police said the individuals involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to a news release, officers found evidence in the parking lot on the west side of the hotel, which is where it is believed the shooting took place. The investigation is ongoing.

