Naperville police: Woman's ring robbery story a fake

Naperville police say a Plainfield woman fabricated a story that she was robbed of her wallet and wedding ring this week in a strip mall parking lot.

Police received a Will County judge's approval of a warrant for the arrest of Tara R. Arenz, 33, of the 5500 block of Hickory Grove Court in Plainfield, who is accused of filing a false police report.

The warrant charges Arenz with two counts of disorderly conduct, a felony, and sets her bond at $250,000, police said in a news release.

Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said police were asked by Will County officials not to divulge how they determined Arenz's report to them was fake.

Cammiso said that on Tuesday afternoon, Arenz reported that someone confronted her in a parking lot near Route 59 and 95th Street and demanded her wallet and wedding ring. He said she told officers she believed a gun was pressed into her back, but she did not see a weapon. She was unable to provide a description of a suspect or suspects.

Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall in a news release said police take the filing of false claims seriously and do not tolerate the behavior.

"This erroneous claim consumed a lot of department resources," Marshall said, "and caused a great deal of concern among members of our community, who feared for their safety."