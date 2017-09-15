Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/15/2017 3:11 PM

Naperville police: Woman's ring robbery story a fake

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Naperville police say a Plainfield woman fabricated a story that she was robbed of her wallet and wedding ring this week in a strip mall parking lot.

Police received a Will County judge's approval of a warrant for the arrest of Tara R. Arenz, 33, of the 5500 block of Hickory Grove Court in Plainfield, who is accused of filing a false police report.

The warrant charges Arenz with two counts of disorderly conduct, a felony, and sets her bond at $250,000, police said in a news release.

Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said police were asked by Will County officials not to divulge how they determined Arenz's report to them was fake.

Cammiso said that on Tuesday afternoon, Arenz reported that someone confronted her in a parking lot near Route 59 and 95th Street and demanded her wallet and wedding ring. He said she told officers she believed a gun was pressed into her back, but she did not see a weapon. She was unable to provide a description of a suspect or suspects.

Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall in a news release said police take the filing of false claims seriously and do not tolerate the behavior.

"This erroneous claim consumed a lot of department resources," Marshall said, "and caused a great deal of concern among members of our community, who feared for their safety."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account