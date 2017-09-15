Meet U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider on Saturday

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will meet with constituents Saturday at Zion city hall, 2828 Sheridan Road. The session will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat who represents Illinois' 10th District, will discuss his work in Congress and answer constituents' questions. The 10th District includes parts of Cook and Lake counties.
