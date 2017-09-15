Images: Chicago Cubs over St. Louis Cardinals, 8-2

See action from the Chicago Cubs' 8-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday afternoon.
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) is restrained by Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) and Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) after being ejected by umpire Jordan Baker (71) in the 5th inning during St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs.
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) belts a 4th inning home run.
The Park at Wrigley Field. St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs.
Hotel at Wrigley Field.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs.
The Park at Wrigley Field with hotel in background.
The Park at Wrigley Field.
Entry to the Park at Wrigley Field.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) slides past home plate and is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4).
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey (41) is ejected by home plate umpire Jordan Baker (71) in the 5th inning.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) slides safely into home.
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) slams his bat down in disgust after popping out in the 6th inning.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) leaves the game during the 6th inning.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) restrains Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) after being ejected by umpire Jordan Baker (71) in the 5th inning.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey (41) leaves the ballgame after being ejected in the 5th inning.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) restrains Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) after being ejected.
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9).
Cubs celebrate victory.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) is congratulated after closing out the St. Louis Cardinals.
