Chicago man sentenced for attempted arson on Blue Line train

hello

A man who authorities say tried to set a seat on fire on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line car last April in Rosemont pleaded guilty to attempted arson.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Scott B. Phillips, 37, of Chicago, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison, according to court records.

During Phillips' bond hearing, prosecutors said he ignited a cloth and tossed it onto a fabric seat. No one was injured in the incident, which took place at 9:53 p.m. April 14 near the River Road station in Rosemont.

Phillips was also ordered to pay $459 in fines. He also received credit for 148 days in custody.