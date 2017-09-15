Boloney's closing, new eatery moving in next to Barrington's Catlow Theater

Boloney's Sandwich Shop -- a beloved eatery next to downtown Barrington's Catlow Theater -- is ending a run that started in 1981.

Tim O'Connor, who owns the Catlow and Boloney's, announced Friday that the sandwich shop's last day will be Sept. 30. He and his late fiance, Roberta Rapata, started the restaurant.

O'Connor said a new place, Showtime Eatery, will replace Boloney's in the Main Street space next to the Catlow and is expected to open in early October.

"I can't thank you enough for all the great years we've had and all the fine people we've met," O'Connor said in a message to customers in urging them to get a "Boloney's fix while we still have the supplies to make it."

One of the charms of Boloney's has been the ability of customers to bring their sandwiches into the Catlow and enjoy them during a movie.

Rapata, who was 57 when she died in 2016, and O'Connor started Boloney's on Oct. 1, 1981, and bought the Catlow in 1988. He ran the Catlow and she operated Boloney's.

Boloney's has 20 sandwiches on the menu with catchy names such as the Herman Muenster, which has roast beef, Muenster cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. The sizes are small and a "Roberta-style huge" sandwich.