Kane County
updated: 9/15/2017 12:59 PM

Aurora police make 2nd arrest in June gang murder

  • Martin Garcia is the second person charged with murdering Rodolfo Rocha in June.

A second man has been charged with gunning down a 34-year-old man in Aurora in a June gang-related killing.

Martin Garcia, 23, of the 600 block of North Root Street, Aurora, was arrested Thursday at his home and charged with six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Aurora police and Kane County court records.

Aurora detectives and U.S. Marshals Service Great Lake Fugitive Task Force agents made the arrest. Police said Garcia was a suspect in the case after he went to an Aurora hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after Rodolfo Rocha was killed.

"From the outset, police believed the shootings were probably related and were eventually able to tie Garcia into the murder despite the fact he was uncooperative with authorities," police said Friday in a Facebook post.

Around 12:35 a.m. June 10, police responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street for a shooting and found Rocha, of the 1100 block of Superior Street, had been shot several times and was on the ground in front of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined he was with friends when two men walked up, made gang-motivated statements, drew handguns and fired.

Rocha was the only one that could not run away after the shooting began, police said.

Around 1:55 a.m., an officer spotted a man matching the description of one of the shooters walking in the area.

Anthony C. Medina, 24, of the 1100 block of Gates Street, Aurora, was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Medina was being held at the Kane County jail on $3 million bail, and is due in court Sept. 28.

Medina and Garcia face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of murder, plus 25 years if a jury finds one of them fired the shots that killed Rocha.

Garcia's bail was not immediately available.

