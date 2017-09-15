Attorney General Lisa Madigan won't seek new term in 2018

Four-term Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan will not run for re-election in 2018, she announced Friday.

Madigan, 51, has been in office 2003.

"I still have much work to do on many important issues, and I will continue to give my best to the people of Illinois and the office of attorney general every day through the end of my term in January 2019," Madigan, a Democrat, said in a statement.

She said it's the right time "to seek a new challenge" and did not rule out a future campaign for office, but is quoted as saying it won't come next year.

Her father, longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, praised her achievements.

"No father could be prouder of his daughter's personal and professional accomplishments, and I look forward to watching her continue her commitment to helping people in a new capacity," Michael Madigan said in a statement.

Madigan told Rich Miller of Capitolfax.com she is not running for anything in 2018, when offices up for election are governor, other Illinois executive offices and seats in Congress and the state legislature.

The election for Chicago mayor is in February 2019, but Miller said Madigan gave him "an unequivocal no" on seeking that office.

Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead. In a 2013 statement, she said the state "would not be well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."

The Associated Press quoted her in May as saying she would seek a fifth term. She is the longest-serving attorney general in the state's history.

"Throughout her life as an individual and as a public servant, Attorney General Lisa Madigan's achievements have been the result of her determination to fight for her convictions and to stand up for what she believed was right," her father said in the statement. "I've always been proud of her desire to fight for those who need help the most, which has driven her sense of duty as a person and as Illinois' attorney general.

"It has been my privilege to watch her fight for the people of Illinois and do the right thing every day. She has authored tougher laws against criminals who prey on children and victims of sexual assault, fought for homeowners faced with losing their homes, and worked to ensure a more open and transparent state government.