Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/14/2017 4:28 PM

Hastert denies bathroom stall attack

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert leaves the federal courthouse in Chicago in 2015.

    Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert leaves the federal courthouse in Chicago in 2015.
    Associated Press

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Former U.S. House Dennis Hastert "adamantly denies" he sodomized a fourth-grader in a bathroom stall in the early 1970s, his attorney says.

He is asking a Kendall County judge to toss a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the man alleging the attack.

Hastert attorney John Ellis argued in a legal memo filed this week that the law barred the victim, known only as Richard Doe, from making his claims more than two years after he turned 18 -- a deadline that likely passed in 1985.

The lawsuit, filed in May, said the attack occurred either in 1973 or 1974, when the man was in fourth grade.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account