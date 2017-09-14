Hastert denies bathroom stall attack

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert leaves the federal courthouse in Chicago in 2015. Associated Press

Former U.S. House Dennis Hastert "adamantly denies" he sodomized a fourth-grader in a bathroom stall in the early 1970s, his attorney says.

He is asking a Kendall County judge to toss a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the man alleging the attack.

Hastert attorney John Ellis argued in a legal memo filed this week that the law barred the victim, known only as Richard Doe, from making his claims more than two years after he turned 18 -- a deadline that likely passed in 1985.

The lawsuit, filed in May, said the attack occurred either in 1973 or 1974, when the man was in fourth grade.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.