updated: 9/13/2017 6:46 PM

Rosemont police have difficulty interviewing witnesses in freezer death case

  • Kenneka Martin was found dead in a Rosemont hotel freezer after midnight Sunday. She was reported missing about a day earlier.

Christopher Placek
 
 

Rosemont police said Wednesday they have only interviewed two out of roughly 30 people who may have been at a hotel party the day before 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago was found dead in a walk-in freezer.

Public Safety Department Chief Donald Stephens III said the process is going slow because detectives are having difficulty identifying people who attended the party Friday night and early Saturday morning in a ninth-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare. In some cases, Stephens said police know street names of individuals who were at the party, but not their real names. Some potential witnesses have "lawyered up," Stephens said, making the investigation difficult.

Investigators are still examining some 30 hours of video surveillance from hotel cameras, including a video that purports to show Jenkins. Police are also combing through emails, phone records and videos posted to social media for clues, Stephens said.

"We want to turn over every stone and rock and look at every detail," he said.

Jenkins friends reported her missing to her mother Tereasa Martin after 4 a.m. Saturday, after which Martin said she called police. The department officially classified Jenkins as a missing person at 1:16 p.m. Saturday. About 12 hours later, someone found Jenkins' body in an empty but running freezer in an unused area of the hotel.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, but the Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet determined an official cause of death.

Rosemont police are still calling the case a general "death investigation" -- in which they're not ruling out foul play -- but there are no suspects and no one in custody, Stephens said.

The chief also said detectives have been in contact with Jenkins' mother every day and that their conversations have been cordial and polite. Martin was initially critical of police, saying Monday they should have been quicker to begin their search for her daughter on Saturday morning.

Police plan to show Martin the hotel video of her daughter as soon as Thursday.

"She's been very helpful and forthcoming," Stephens said of Martin.

