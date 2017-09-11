Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• A $3,000 diagnostic computer was reported stolen at 12:09 a.m. Sunday from a truck parked on the 34W0-99 block of Fox River Drive near East Dundee.

• A Remington professional shotgun, valued at $1,305, was reported stolen Thursday from the St. Charles Sportsman's Club, 44W471 Keslinger Road, St. Charles, according to a sheriff's report. The firearm was last seen Aug. 24.

• An iPhone and necklace, worth a combined $2,000, were reported stolen at 2:57 p.m. Thursday from a home on the 1200 block of Gates Street near Aurora.

• Michael F. Rosenberg. 57, of the 500 block of Shorewood Drive, Shorewood, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more and failure to reduce speed after he rear-ended a pickup truck at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 3 near Jericho Road and Route 47 near Sugar Grove, according to a sheriff's report. A breath test registered a .17 BAC.