Oktoberfest in Vernon Hills

hello

Vernon Hills is hosting the 13th annual Oktoberfest from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Metra station, 75 E. Route 45. Kids crafts and pumpkins to paint, while supplies last, and a hay ride sponsored by the Vernon Hills Park District are free. Food will be prepared and sold by local nonprofits. Beer and water will also be served. Other activities include balloon sculpting, caricature drawing, face painting, record a hit, inflatables, a bookmobile and fire trucks on display. VHR Band plays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by B Side Band from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Visit vernonhills.org.