updated: 9/10/2017 3:07 PM

Missing woman's body found in Rosemont hotel freezer

Daily Herald staff

A Chicago woman's body has been discovered inside a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont.

Kenneka Jenkins, 19, had been reported missing to police on Saturday, ABC 7 reported.

Jenkins' sister told police Jenkins left home at 11:30 p.m. Friday for a party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at 54440 North River Road in Rosemont. The sister said she had received a text message from Jenkins at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, ABC 7 reported.

Witnesses told police Jenkins was seen at a party on the ninth floor of the hotel Friday night and into the early morning on Saturday. Jenkins was reported missing at 1:16 p.m. Saturday.

Crowne Plaza employees searched the hotel and found Jenkins' body inside a freezer this morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel and Conference Center released a statement saying, "The Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel and Conference Center holds the safety, security and well-being of our guests and employees as our top priority and concern.

"We are saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with the young woman and her family during this difficult time. The hotel staff will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities. All further questions should be directed to the Rosemont Police Department."

