McHenry coroner: Man died trying to get into bed of moving truck

hello

A 21-year-old Harvard man was killed Saturday evening after reportedly getting out of his truck while it was moving.

Harvard Fire and Rescue and Harvard police, responding to a 911 call, found Joshua M. Trepanier's body on the pavement at Crowley Road west of Harvard Hills Road at 9:35 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m.

McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said information was provided to her office indicating Trepanier was driving a small truck with two passengers. According to the coroner, the driver left the truck as it was moving, reportedly to get to the truck bed, and fell onto the road, suffering fatal injuries.

Majewski said an autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the specific injuries that caused his death.

The two passengers were not injured.

The case remains under investigation by the Harvard Police Department and the McHenry County coroner's office.

The sheriff's Police Accident Investigation Unit was called in to assist the investigation.