Images: The latest photos from Hurricane Irma

Associated Press

Kathleen Paca, 56, spray paints "We're Open Irma" on plywood window protections at the infamous South Beach dive bar Mac's Club Deuce on Sept. 7, 2017. The word "Irma" covered "Wilma," the 2005 hurricane when the plywood last was used. Paca and other regulars at the Deuce, as it's known to locals, had no qualms about staying home as Irma approached, even with the storm projected to be one of the strongest to ever make landfall in Florida. "Where am I going to go?" Paca said. "It's not going to be that bad. I'm on the second floor and have impact windows. I've thrown coconuts at my windows and they don't break."