Images: The latest photos from Hurricane Irma

See the latest images of Hurricane Irma heading toward Florida and the destruction it left behind.
The winds and sea are whipped up off the Rickenbacker Causeway as two people cross the street in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Hector Padron carries his mattress as evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Miroslava Roznovjakova, left, and her husband Ray Hayyat adds some last minute pieces of wood to their store in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Hazel Salazar walks her two small dogs past boarded up store front windows on the beach side in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Miroslava Roznovjakova leans onto a piece of plywood while her husband Ray Hayyat adds some last minute pieces of wood to their store in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Anna Leanaz carries her mattress as evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Associated Press Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Ramsey Abdelkader, right, helps Sherri Skala, left, and Jennifer Morales fill sand bags to help protect their restaurant Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Business and residents were under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Irma continued to churn toward Florida.
Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
The winds and sea are whipped up off the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
I-95 is clear of traffic near Hallandale Beach Blvd. as people prepare for Hurricane Irma on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Hallandale, Fla.
Hundreds of local residents being evacuated from the city fill the Savannah Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation from Hurricane Irma on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Savannah, Ga. Irma regained Category 5 status late Friday. Thousands of people in the Caribbean fought desperately to find shelter or escape their storm-blasted islands, and more than 6 million people in Florida and Georgia were warned to leave their homes
From left, Brain Blair walks with his grandson, Aaron Blair, with their families blankets to the Coconut Palm Elementary School shelter in Miramar, Fla., as Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
A young girl and her family seek shelter from Hurricane Irma at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
People seek shelter from Hurricane Irma at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Martha Ferrer drops off her two dogs at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
People seek shelter from Irma with their pets at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
People seek shelter from Irma with their pets at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Jesus Suarez, left, 22, helps his father in law Oscar Santos, right, cover the windows of his truck as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Miami.
Kathleen Paca, 56, spray paints "We're Open Irma" on plywood window protections at the infamous South Beach dive bar Mac's Club Deuce on Sept. 7, 2017. The word "Irma" covered "Wilma," the 2005 hurricane when the plywood last was used. Paca and other regulars at the Deuce, as it's known to locals, had no qualms about staying home as Irma approached, even with the storm projected to be one of the strongest to ever make landfall in Florida. "Where am I going to go?" Paca said. "It's not going to be that bad. I'm on the second floor and have impact windows. I've thrown coconuts at my windows and they don't break."
A woman rests on the steps while joining hundreds of other local residents being evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation from Hurricane Irma on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Savannah, Ga.
Michelle Wright, 50, arrives in her wheelchair joining hundreds of local residents being evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation from Hurricane Irma on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Savannah, Ga.
Volunteer Liz Degen, left, helps people get on a bus that will evacuate them to shelters at the Savanna's Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation from Hurricane Irma on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Savannah, Ga.
Tim Grollimund looks at the projected path of Hurricane Irma on his phone while staying in a shelter in Miami after evacuating his home in Key Largo along the Florida Keys, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
A lone pedestrian walks through the usual bustling South Beach ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Florida has asked 5.6 million people to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma, or more than one quarter of the state's population, according to state emergency officials.
A woman and child use a blanket as protection from wind and rain as they walk in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Hurricane Irma battered Cuba on Saturday with deafening winds and unremitting rain, pushing seawater inland and flooding homes before taking aim at Florida. Early Saturday, the hurricane center said the storm was centered about 10 miles (15 kilometers) northwest of the town of Caibarien.
A man carries his dog as he walks through Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Hurricane Irma battered Cuba on Saturday with deafening winds and unremitting rain, pushing seawater inland and flooding homes before taking aim at Florida. Early Saturday, the hurricane center said the storm was centered about 10 miles (15 kilometers) northwest of the town of Caibarien.
An unidentified little girl waits with her family at the Savannah Civic Center to evacuate from he path of Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept., 9, 2017 in Savannah, Ga.
Residents fill up sandbags Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Orlando, Fla., as they prepare for Hurricane Irma. Long lines of vehicles waited for hours to get a 10 sandbag limit at the City of Orlando Public Works.
Heavy traffic traveling north bound on Interstate 75 moves slowly, as a major evacuation has begun in preparation for Hurricane Irma, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Forrest Park, south of Atlanta.
Customers at a Home Depot in South Miami Dade buy building materials to secure their property in anticipation of Hurricane Irma early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Miami, Fla. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Irma weakened a bit more but remains a powerful threat to Florida.
Jones Yoon boards up his beach souvenir shop ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. South Florida officials are expanding evacuation orders as Hurricane Irma approaches, telling more than a half-million people to seek safety inland.
A note is posted to a gas pump after the station ran out of gas ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Coastal residents around South Florida have been ordered to evacuate as the killer storm closes in on the peninsula for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.
Richard Jay, left, and his wife Shanta board up their motel ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Coastal residents around South Florida have been ordered to evacuate as the killer storm closes in on the peninsula for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.
