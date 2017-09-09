1 dead, 3-year-old airlifted to hospital in crash near Sugar Grove Township

A crash near Sugar Grove Township Saturday killed one man and required a 3-year-old girl to be flown to the hospital, officials say.

The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Harter and Scott roads, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office Saturday evening.

Police said a 2003 Acura driving west on Scott went through a stop sign at Harter and collided with a 2000 Chevy Venture driving north on Harter Road, according to the release.

Traffic on Harter Road does not have a stop sign.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Police have said they won't release the man's identity until his family is notified.

Both people in the Chevy, Javier Bibiano, 55, of the 1100 block of Indian Avenue, Aurora, and Elda DeLaRosa-Acevedo, 60, of the 700 block of Spring Street, Aurora, were taken to Delnor Hospital. Both suffered injuries officials said did not seem life-threatening.

The front passenger in the Acura, Gloria Tovar-Quintero, 29, of the 500 block of Alton Court, Bartlett, and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to Mercy Center Hospital. The girl was later flown to Lutheran General Hospital for further treatment.

The child was in a child seat.

The crash remains under investigation. No citations have been issued and officers have not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.

