How you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

People line up for water Thursday at the Beaumont Civic Center after the city's main supply of water was lost after Hurricane Harvey. Associated Press

June Crouch waited for 2½ hours in line at a grocery store on Thursday in Beaumont, Texas, before it was announced the store was not opening. Associated Press

Hurricane Harvey's toll is one of staggering numbers: 450,000 people expected to seek federal disaster aid.

As many as 30,000 to 40,000 homes destroyed in the Houston area alone.

An estimated 1 million cars ruined.

Many relief efforts are underway for those needing meals, water, housing, clothing and more. Here are some ways to help.

• Red Cross is accepting donations at redcross.org or by texting "Harvey" to 90999.

• Global Giving Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has set a $2 million donation goal at globalgiving.org.

• United Way Houston Chapter is accepting donations at unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/.

• SPCA of Texas is coordinating pet evacuations and accepting donations at spca.org/give.

• GOFUNDME is grouping Harvey related causes at gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey.

• The Salvation Army is collecting donations at salarmychicago.org, by telephone at (800) 725-2769 or by texting "STORM" to 51555.

• Jewish Federation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at juf.org/HurricaneHarvey.

• Paws In Time is collecting donations for humans and pets at its two locations at 456 Treasure Drive in Oswego and 1891 E. Fabyan Parkway in West Chicago.

• Embrace Relief is launching a Harvey relief campaign at embracerelief.org/harvey/.

• The David Agency Insurance in Elmhurst is collecting clothing and personal items to ship by truck to Texas by the end of this week. Items should be brought between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. by Sept. 1 to the agency's Elmhurst office at 385 N. York Road. Donations of empty shipping boxes also are needed.

• The city of Naperville and the advisory board of the Chicago Salvation Army are hosting a meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Naperville municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St., to discuss how to help after Harvey, how to begin long-term relief efforts and how to avoid scams.

• The Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Glenbard North High School AP Environmental Science students and the Green Panthers to send personal care items along with messages of care and hope to hurricane victims at Cesar Chavez High School in Houston. Those wishing to donate items should drop them off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. before Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Carol Stream Chamber office inside the Holiday Inn & Suites, 150 S. Gary Ave.

• Bensenville Fire Protection District officials will collect bottled water until 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Station 107, 500 S. York Road, that will be taken to Texas for hurricane victims.

• The Naperville Jaycees will be collecting cash donations for Hurricane Harvey victims at all ticket and beverage sale booths during its annual Last Fling celebration from Sept. 1 through 4 in downtown Naperville. The money will go to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army. Collection buckets also will be placed throughout the grounds. For details about the event, visit www.lastfling.org.

• Donate pet supplies, baby items or canned goods through Sept. 10 at several spots around Elk Grove Village, including Oakton Animal Hospital, 851 Oakton St.; the Elk Grove Village Public Library, 1001 Wellington Ave.; and the Elk Grove VFW Hall, 400 Devon Ave. A local woman is renting a U-Haul and driving the supplies to Katy, Texas, outside Houston, where she'll work with local churches and shelters to distribute the items.

• Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille and Sullivan's Steakhouse restaurants, part of the Texas-based Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc., will donate 20 percent of sales to the victims of Hurricane Harvey from Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4. The goal is to exceed $1,000,000 to give to Houston-area food banks.

• Walmart and Sam's Club stores are collecting donations to the American Red Cross. Donations may be made at registers in Walmart and Sam's Clubs or on Walmart.com and Samsclub.com. By texting WALMART to 90999 customers also have the option to donate $10 via their wireless carrier. For every $1 donated, Walmart will contribute $2 worth of cash or needed products to the American Red Cross, up to $10 million. The campaign will run through Wednesday, Sept. 6.

• Libertyville Elementary District 70 has boxes in each building to collect donations in the form of gift cards valued at $25, or checks made out to Libertyville School District 70 with Helping in Hurricane Harvey's Wake in the memo.

Gift cards for Target, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Amazon are businesses located in the region. At the end of September, all donated gift cards will be sent to organizations of support. These organizations will distribute the gift cards to families and schools in need.