Deerfield man charged with impersonating police officer

A Deerfield man was charged with impersonating a police officer after a Lake County sheriff's deputy responded to a domestic dispute.

When the deputy began speaking to Ryan W. Chrzanowsky, he claimed to be a law enforcement officer as well as a Purple Heart recipient, according to a news release. Both claims were determined false after an investigation Wednesday, the news release said.

Chrzanowsky appeared in court Thursday and was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. His next court date is Oct. 11.